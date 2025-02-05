Episode 126: Shame and Erectile Dysfunction

Ken and I had a conversation last year about his relatively new business focused on supporting men with erectile dysfunction. His goal was to help them navigate the U.S. healthcare system and address their challenges in achieving and maintaining an erection.

Having experienced this issue firsthand and struggled to find a helpful healthcare provider, Ken wanted to save other men the time and effort. He wanted to work with them to understand their circumstances and experiences, ultimately providing a tailored recovery pathway.

Unfortunately, as we discussed in the show, he found it challenging to reach potential customers, who, I suspect, felt too ashamed to discuss their sexual health with another man who lacked a PhD, despite being a fully qualified sexologist and training with the Dr. Rachael Institute.

Our conversation delves into the stigma surrounding ED, the role of lifestyle and health in managing the condition, and the need for men to advocate for their sexual health. We also explore societal expectations of masculinity and the performative nature of male sexuality, as well as advancements in ED treatments and the importance of a holistic approach to health. Ken emphasises the need for open conversations about ED and the resources available to help men navigate their sexual health challenges.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Erectile Dysfunction

01:24 Ken's Personal Journey with ED

03:17 Understanding the Underlying Causes of ED

05:12 The Role of Lifestyle and Health

08:03 Advocating for Sexual Health

10:28 Breaking the Stigma Around ED

12:00 Marketing Challenges in ED Coaching

13:54 Societal Expectations and Masculinity

16:50 The Performative Nature of Male Sexuality

19:31 Advancements in ED Treatments

22:21 The Importance of Holistic Health

25:20 Navigating ED as a Lifelong Journey

29:03 Conclusion and Resources for ED

https://www.healthysexualitywithken.com/

