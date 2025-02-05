Episode 126: Shame and Erectile Dysfunction

Ken and I had a conversation last year about his relatively new business focused on supporting men with erectile dysfunction. His goal was to help them navigate the U.S. healthcare system and address their challenges in achieving and maintaining an erection.
Having experienced this issue firsthand and struggled to find a helpful healthcare provider, Ken wanted to save other men the time and effort. He wanted to work with them to understand their circumstances and experiences, ultimately providing a tailored recovery pathway.
Unfortunately, as we discussed in the show, he found it challenging to reach potential customers, who, I suspect, felt too ashamed to discuss their sexual health with another man who lacked a PhD, despite being a fully qualified sexologist and training with the Dr. Rachael Institute.
Our conversation delves into the stigma surrounding ED, the role of lifestyle and health in managing the condition, and the need for men to advocate for their sexual health. We also explore societal expectations of masculinity and the performative nature of male sexuality, as well as advancements in ED treatments and the importance of a holistic approach to health. Ken emphasises the need for open conversations about ED and the resources available to help men navigate their sexual health challenges.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Erectile Dysfunction
01:24 Ken's Personal Journey with ED
03:17 Understanding the Underlying Causes of ED
05:12 The Role of Lifestyle and Health
08:03 Advocating for Sexual Health
10:28 Breaking the Stigma Around ED
12:00 Marketing Challenges in ED Coaching
13:54 Societal Expectations and Masculinity
16:50 The Performative Nature of Male Sexuality
19:31 Advancements in ED Treatments
22:21 The Importance of Holistic Health
25:20 Navigating ED as a Lifelong Journey
29:03 Conclusion and Resources for ED
https://www.healthysexualitywithken.com/
