Episode 140: Pain Free Penetration

Once whispered about in hushed tones, the topic of painful penetration is finally finding its voice. It’s surprising, as well as alarming, how many women endure this struggle in silence, putting up with traditional sexual intercourse through gritted teeth, simply because it hurts too much.

For older women, pain during penetration is often blamed on hormonal change but it’s not just about biology. There’s the fear that can be as a result of trauma, an accident, for example, that can make penetration feel like an insurmountable hurdle. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s a partner or something as clinical as a speculum; the result is the same. For some, like my guest Dr. Amanda Olson, it was an accident so severe it turned intimacy into agony. Her journey, though, led her to something remarkable: retraining as a pelvic floor therapist and founding Intimate Rose, a company that creates vaginal dilators and other tools designed not just to heal, but to rediscover pleasure.

When Amanda and I spoke, we dived headfirst into the subject of dilators - how they work, who they help, and why they matter. We explored their role in managing conditions like vaginismus, that frustratingly misunderstood tightrope between mind and body. Amanda explained how combining dilators with carefully guided exercises can be life-changing, transforming what once felt impossible into something empowering.

But here’s the issue that comes up so often during my podcast conversations which is that so many women struggle to access this kind of support. Why? A shocking lack of education among healthcare professionals. The resources are there, the tools exist, but too often the system leaves women fumbling in the dark, feeling dismissed or ashamed for even asking.

It’s a conversation long overdue, and one that’s only just beginning.

00:00 Introduction to Intimate Health Solutions

02:54 Understanding Vaginal Dilators

06:05 Addressing Pain and Mobility Issues

09:02 The Role of Breathing Techniques

11:59 Supporting Emotional and Physical Healing

15:06 Collaboration with Healthcare Professionals

17:59 Advocating for Sexual Health

21:01 Impact of Cancer on Sexual Health

23:52 The Importance of Early Intervention

