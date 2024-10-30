In this episode of 'Sex Advice for Seniors', I had the pleasure of chatting with sexologist Heather Howard about the challenges faced by individuals with mobility issues in experiencing sexual pleasure. How do you find the ideal, comfortable position to be intimate with your partner after a hip or knee replacement? How can you transition from perhaps a lifetime of having sex in a position that hits all the right spots to finding a new position that does the same?

We discuss the importance of understanding ergonomic adjustments, the psychological impacts of mobility limitations, and the differences in sexual desire and identity across genders. Because I always encourage my guests to offer practical advice, Heather shares sexual positions for those recovering from surgery and emphasises the significance of mental flexibility in navigating sexual function. This conversation especially highlighted for me the need for accessible resources and open communication about sexuality, especially when your body parts aren’t working like they used to!

Takeaways

Mobility issues can significantly impact sexual experiences.

Ergo Erotics provides resources for pleasurable comfort.

Common mobility issues include hip and knee pain and pelvic pain.

Psychological factors play a crucial role in sexual motivation.

Sexual identity is often tied to physical capability.

Mental flexibility can enhance sexual function post-injury.

Gender differences affect how individuals approach sexuality.

Practical adjustments can help maintain sexual intimacy after surgery.

Ergonomics in sexual activity can lead to sustainable pleasure.

Open communication about sexuality is essential for health providers.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Mobility and Sexuality Challenges

03:07 Understanding ErgoErotics and Its Purpose

06:05 Common Mobility Issues Affecting Sexuality

09:01 Psychological Impact of Mobility Challenges on Sexuality

11:59 Navigating Sexuality After Major Health Changes

15:09 Gender Differences in Sexual Desire and Identity

18:02 Practical Tips for Sexual Positions Post-Surgery

20:48 The Role of Ergonomics in Sexual Comfort

23:57 Exploring Tools and Aids for Enhanced Sexual Experience

26:59 Conclusion and Resources for Further Support

This episode is sponsored by Higher Nature - creators of the Rekindle supplement, which launched today! Nature's sexiest plant-powered blend, Rekindle, has been created to rekindle your passion. I’m currently testing this all-natural libido enhancer, which does what it says on the tin. :)