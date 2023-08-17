Episode 55: What's Ethical Non-Monogamy?

One of the benefits of being an older, single person is to consider what type of future relationship you want (or not). Thanks to the apps like Feeld, where you can self-identify in so many ways, they provide their own glossary of terms, and you can decide whether or not monogamy is for you.

Ethical Non-Monogamy (ENM) is becoming an increasingly popular choice amongst younger people, but there’s no reason why it’s the sole preserve of the young. While it may seem, at first glance, to be one of those you-can-have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too types of relationships, it requires a high degree of communication and trust.

In this week’s episode, we talk about what to consider if you want to be in an ethical non-monogamous relationship or if you want to be, as Suzanne self-identifies, single-ish.

We have also introduced a very low-cost subscription. For the cost of an expensive coffee or terrible glass of wine every month, you can now access any previous podcasts going back three weeks or more. We hope you will consider this as a way of helping to keep us going, cover our costs and remove the stigma of sex in later life.

Founder members can reach hundreds of subscribers by appearing on our sponsorship page.

Thank you to our Sponsor of the Week:

Nikki Kenward (Founder Member) is an Upledger CranioSacral Therapist, specialising in trauma, gut health and mental health. She is an author with years of experience in emotional stress and gut health. You can find out more about her here.

Leave a comment