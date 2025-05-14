Episode 141: What's all the Fuss about Pubic Hair

If you’re not a frequent TikTok user, you may have missed the buzz around the hashtag #bushtok, a lively debate about whether to embrace a full lady garden, opt for a Hollywood (take it all off), or go Brazilian (leave a small landing strip).

Most of the women weighing in on this debate are younger, many of whom likely grew up in the shadow of pornography. Let’s be honest, unless you’re into vintage 70s ‘Behind the Green Door’ type material, pubic hair is rarely seen on performers. This cultural backdrop fuels the assumption that pubic hair serves no purpose (which it absolutely does) and, therefore, should come off.

But the resurgence of the bush signals a shift. Women are waking up to the idea that they do have a choice when it comes to their pubic hair, and many are choosing to keep it.

For us older women, it’s a different story. Some of my friends have never touched it, while others prefer to take it all off. In Cap d’Agde, the naturist village I’ve often visited in France, the trend is clear: French women of all ages go for the full Hollywood, total hair removal, no matter what their age. In fact, it’s rare to see anyone there with pubic hair, as both men and women have embraced the completely hairless look.

This week on the podcast, I sit down with Sam Feldman, author of Hookups, Hiccups, and Happenstances, to share our opinions on pubic hair. And let me tell you—you might be surprised by where Sam stands on it all!

Hookups, Hiccups, and Happenstances is a collection of erotic short stories that capture the spirit of the era when attitudes toward sex were being redefined. Set in the wild, libertine world of the 60s and 70s, Sam’s stories follow the character of Butch, a man admired by both men and women for his unapologetic embrace of sexual freedom. The book explores encounters that celebrate human desire, autonomy, and mutual pleasure, offering a refreshing and boundary-pushing perspective on relationships.

