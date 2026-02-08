For as long as I can remember, well, since I got divorced in any case, I have always been attracted to guys who can fix things. Call me old fashioned, I do not care. In the multitude of love languages, from showering a partner with gifts to being tactile or expressing daily affirmations of gratitude for the presence of the other in one’s life, I prefer men who perform ‘acts of service’ which may include changing a lock on my front door or fixing my washing machine.