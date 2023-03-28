Episode 39: Online dating at 60+

Married men, do it, single women, do it, even educated fleas do it. Online dating, that is. It is probably the case that a great number of us have at least paddled in the shallow end of what is a massive proportion of the online world. Men and women, looking for that special person to either have a short term fling with or a long-term relationship have, for a quarter of a century now, had the opportunity to go on the search for a new partner via the Internet.

It is a world fraught with danger, subterfuge and downright lies as well as a place where ideal relationships can be found. We discuss here how we all know people who have found love online and ended up in long-term committed relationships, as well as those who have experienced the scammers and liars who have led us all to be more cautious.

It is only to be expected in a globalised world that meeting the right person will also have become globalised. As the Internet expands our horizons and allows us to talk to people instantaneously on the other side of the world, it is no surprise that the local is being abandoned in favour of the global. Of course, most people are still meeting friends of friends, but the number who have learned to swipe right or swipe left, has grown exponentially over recent years.

We discuss some of the issues around this whole area, especially for those of us for whom the Internet remains a bit of a black box, and we hope that our experiences accord to some extent with yours.

Leave a comment

Have you checked out our sex toy shop?