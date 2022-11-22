Episode 22: Consent & Setting Boundaries

Jan Day is another Tantric teacher, but this episode is less about tantra than it is about the ways in which we set boundaries between each other as a necessary precondition for being open with each other. It is only when we have those boundaries and when we have created a level of trust that we can let each other in to share physical and emotional intimacies.

What this episode also makes very clear is that you are never too old to make a start on changing your life when it comes to learning about and engaging in sex. We hear about an 87-year-old woman who had never had sex, nor an orgasm in her life. She did not want to die without having this experience and set about it with great gusto.

She represents in many ways what we are trying to achieve with our podcasts; namely, to point out that the journey to finding what it is you desire and need, and achieving that does not disappear with youth. In any case youth itself is much overrated and despite the fact that our bodies are not as lithe and supple as they once were, that does not detract from our life experiences and the fact that in our heads, we remain the same people with the same needs.

Jan Day’s website can be found here.

Jan Day’s book Living Tantra can be bought here.

