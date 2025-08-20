Episode 155: The Intersection of Prostate Cancer and Sexual Function

Join me, Suzanne Noble, as I chat with the brilliant Dr. Pete Tsambarlis, an associate professor of urology at Northwestern University, who knows more about prostates than most of us know about our morning coffee! Dr. Tsambarlis was introduced to me by a patient of his, fellow Substacker

, so I knew we were going to have a fascinating conversation around importance of understanding prostate cancer, the effects of treatment on erectile function, and the recovery timeline after surgery.

Dr. Tsambarlis emphasised the role of medications, lifestyle changes, and the significance of having a supportive healthcare team. The conversation also touches on Peyronie's disease and the importance of proactive health management for better sexual outcomes.

Listen as Dr. Tsambarlis shares his wisdom on everything from avoiding the dreaded prostate cancer to why your heart health is your best friend below the belt plus tips on how to have those awkward conversations with your doctor without embarrassment or shame.

00:00 Introduction to Sexual Health and Prostate Cancer

01:56 Understanding Prostate Cancer and Prevention

04:02 Supporting Men Through Prostate Treatment

09:46 Recovery After Prostate Surgery

10:56 The Role of Medications in Erectile Function

14:18 Empowering Patients: Questions to Ask Your Doctor

16:49 Exploring Peyronie's Disease

22:32 Taking Control of Sexual Health

28:06 Building a Supportive Healthcare Team

Contact Dr. Tsambarlis here

What’s this about?

Hi, I’m Suzanne, author of the bestseller ‘The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick Maker: An Erotic Memoir,’ pleasure seeker and curious about ways to improve our intimate relationships as we age.

Each week, I delve into a different aspects of sex, dating and relationships with an expert which I bring to you via the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast.

Once a week, I write or invite a guest to write a more personal story, which could be in the form of an erotic experience, a sex toy review or perhaps a new perspective, typically behind a paywall.

Alongside this Substack, I advocate for the right to sexual pleasure in later life through speaking engagements, attending conferences and other events, which your subscription helps to pay me to attend.

Being a subscriber has multiple benefits for you:

Receive my book, ‘Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life’

Join my private chat where you can ask questions of a personal nature

Helping to contribute to the conversation around sex and sexual health in later life

I’m grateful for each and every subscriber that pays £6.99 or £49.99 per year so do consider taking a subscription if you have the means to do so.

Hey, but don’t take it from me. Here’s what others say about Sex Advice for Seniors:

“Not enough older voices talking about sex. Are we just supposed to dry up and fade away?”

“I enjoy staying abreast of new ideas and learning new ways to please my wife.”

“Straight non judgmental information that relates to my needs.”