Episode 93: Sex and Slowing it Down

This week’s episode is all about the benefits of slow sex. I’ve been giving this a lot of thought recently, especially after my exquisite massage with Colin Richards, in which I was lucky enough to experience nearly two hours of undivided time completely devoted to my pleasure. After that experience, I immediately went out and bought a feather implement and a back scratcher that I wanted to try out with a lover as a part of a slow sex/massage session.

One of the benefits of being an older person is reconsidering what intimacy can be without the desperate urgency that we may have felt when we were younger to get to the ‘finish line.’ Whether we’re talking about solo pleasure or with a partner, we can take our time and, in doing so, let the experience take us wherever we want it to go.

Amara Charles has three decades of experience as an intimacy coach. In this episode, she shared practical tips for reigniting your sex life and relationships and “becoming the happiest, most fulfilled version of yourself without sacrificing anything.”

If your love life has gone a bit stale, or you’re in an intimacy rut, have a listen. Amara is very generously offering a gift of a 45-minute session for anyone who would like to consider working with her. Details below.

Amara Charles Gift

A Complimentary 45 Min. Intimacy Breakthrough Session

On this call, she will listen to your unique situation, find out what’s missing, and we'll create a plan to achieve what you want.

www.amaracharleslove.com/apply

Intimacy Retreats, Coaching and Sexuality Education

www.Amaracharles.com