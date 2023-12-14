Episode 70: Sex without Shame

In Zoe’s absence, I interviewed Dr. Tina Schermer Sellers, author of multiple books including Sex, God, & the Conservative Church – Erasing Shame from Sexual Intimacy . Her latest book is Shameless Parenting – Everything You Need to Raise Shame-free, Confident, Kids and Heal Your Shame Too!

It’s almost impossible to separate shame from sex especially if you were brought up in a religious household that preached abstinence until marriage. Or if your sex education suggested that sex was bad and that good girls shouldn’t enjoy it. So it should come as no surprise that in later life, many women especially choose to stop doing it because if it wasn’t pleasurable in the first place, why continue?

What becomes clear during our conversation is that it’s never too late to have pleasurable sex and to help our children grow up to have healthy intimate relationships and ‘heal through the paralysing prison of shame.’

