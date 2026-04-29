How to Turn around your Sex Life in 6 Weeks

Most couples dealing with erectile dysfunction have no idea what else to do. So they rely on pills, which turns sex into a performance. Nobody’s having pleasure. They’re just trying to recreate what worked when they were 17.

This week on Sex Advice for Seniors, I talk to Amy Color, intimacy and relationship coach with 20 years of experience, about why couples therapy so often makes things worse, what intimacy actually means, and why penetration is a man’s least effective move. She built her entire method because she couldn’t find anyone who could help her own marriage. Now she turns couples around in six weeks.

Here’s what we cover:

Why couples therapy can feel like “a slow, expensive divorce.”

The real difference between love, sex, and intimacy

Why is erectile dysfunction quietly destroying men’s lives

How to explore whole-body pleasure that actually works at midlife

Why scheduling intimacy isn’t unromantic. It’s how you make it happen

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