In this conversation, Indigo Stray Conger and I discuss the complexities of opening up relationships, particularly for those in long-term partnerships. We explore the spectrum of ethical non-monogamy, emphasising the importance of communication, understanding emotional dynamics, and navigating the challenges of swinging and polyamory. The discussion also highlights the significance of finding supportive communities and the potential for personal growth and exploration of sexuality later in life.
takeaways
Ethical non-monogamy can mean different things to different people.
Communication is crucial when discussing opening up a relationship.
It's important to be on the same page about what opening up means.
Emotions can complicate agreements about non-monogamy.
Work with a coach or therapist experienced in non-monogamy.
Take time to discuss and explore feelings before jumping in.
Workshops can provide a safe space to explore sexuality.
Older adults can still explore their sexual selves.
Finding communities for non-monogamy can be challenging.
It's never too late to have these conversations.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Ethical Non-Monogamy
03:00 Understanding the Spectrum of Opening Relationships
05:57 Communication: The Key to Successful Non-Monogamy
08:59 Navigating Emotions in Open Relationships
11:56 The Challenges of Swinging and Polyamory
14:49 Exploring Individual Interests in Relationships
17:59 Finding Communities for Non-Monogamy
20:51 Starting the Conversation About Opening Up
23:58 Final Thoughts on Exploring Sexuality Later in Life
Here's the link to Indigo’s Choosing Therapy article on open relationships and how to talk with your partner if you want to open up: What Is an Open Relationship?
You can find Indigo Stray Conger here:
Share this post