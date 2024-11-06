Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors
Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Opening up your Relationships
0:00
-30:11

Opening up your Relationships

In conversation with Indigo Stray Conger - navigating ethical non-monogamy
Suzanne Noble's avatar
Indigo Stray Conger LMFT CST-S's avatar
Suzanne Noble
and
Indigo Stray Conger LMFT CST-S
Nov 06, 2024
Share
Transcript

In this conversation, Indigo Stray Conger and I discuss the complexities of opening up relationships, particularly for those in long-term partnerships. We explore the spectrum of ethical non-monogamy, emphasising the importance of communication, understanding emotional dynamics, and navigating the challenges of swinging and polyamory. The discussion also highlights the significance of finding supportive communities and the potential for personal growth and exploration of sexuality later in life.

takeaways

  • Ethical non-monogamy can mean different things to different people.

  • Communication is crucial when discussing opening up a relationship.

  • It's important to be on the same page about what opening up means.

  • Emotions can complicate agreements about non-monogamy.

  • Work with a coach or therapist experienced in non-monogamy.

  • Take time to discuss and explore feelings before jumping in.

  • Workshops can provide a safe space to explore sexuality.

  • Older adults can still explore their sexual selves.

  • Finding communities for non-monogamy can be challenging.

  • It's never too late to have these conversations.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Ethical Non-Monogamy

03:00 Understanding the Spectrum of Opening Relationships

05:57 Communication: The Key to Successful Non-Monogamy

08:59 Navigating Emotions in Open Relationships

11:56 The Challenges of Swinging and Polyamory

14:49 Exploring Individual Interests in Relationships

17:59 Finding Communities for Non-Monogamy

20:51 Starting the Conversation About Opening Up

23:58 Final Thoughts on Exploring Sexuality Later in Life

Here's the link to Indigo’s Choosing Therapy article on open relationships and how to talk with your partner if you want to open up: What Is an Open Relationship?

You can find Indigo Stray Conger here:

milehighpsychotherapy.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Suzanne Noble
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture