I was horny. I had a free afternoon. I posted an ad and a flattering pic.

Horny, Sexy, 34DD for Afternoon Fun

‘u sound really hot,’ wrote one man. ‘lets hook up. i’m 44, 6’2”, 7” uncut and love eating pussy.’

About my age and approaching my preferred size, his words got my attention. Then he sent three pics. The first was a close face-shot of a smiling man. Great teeth. Attractive face. Confident air. I liked that. I opened the second jpeg: a beefy guy leaning against a wall. Shaved head. Fit body. He was wearing only a straw hat and a pair of tight chinos and looked like a cross between Harry Connick Jr. (albeit with more beef and less hair) and a gay porn star. The last shot was a tasteful black-and-white portrait of a nicely toned and muscled man lying face-down on a bed, showing off a beautiful sliced-melon ass against crisp sheets.