Welcome to Sex Advice for Seniors, my weekly podcast and newsletter dedicated to exploring sex, dating, and relationships in later life. I launched this podcast in 2022 with

, motivated by our positive experiences and a desire to destigmatise discussions about sex in later life. Recently, I've taken the helm solo, inviting guests to share their insights on various topics. I encourage you to explore the archive—there's something for everyone!

In addition to the podcast, I’ve compiled a list of recommended readings based on my experiences and insights from other experts. New subscribers also receive my exclusive The 10 Most Overlooked Secrets to Better Sex After 50’—a practical, expert-backed roadmap to deeper pleasure.

Since starting this journey, I've learned a great deal and discovered that many individuals face significant health challenges that hinder their ability to enjoy pleasurable sex. Unfortunately, the medical profession still has a long way to go in understanding and addressing these issues, particularly when it comes to discussing sex and intimacy with patients.

It's important to recognise that age should not dictate our desire for sex, yet many doctors continue to view it that way. Inspired by what I’ve learned, I am committed to changing this narrative. Through this podcast and my professional collaborations, I aim to empower older adults to advocate for their sexual health.

Thank you for being part of this important conversation!

