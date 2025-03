“The New Rules of Marriage,” by Terry Real

“Hold Me Tight,” by Susan Johnson

“An Emotionally Focused Workbook for Couples: The Two of Us Book” by Jennifer FitzGerald and Veronica Kallos-Lilly

“Reclaiming Your Sexual Self: How You Can Bring Desire Back Into Your Life” by Kathryn Hall

“Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex…