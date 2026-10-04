Clit suckers are all the rage, and it’s easy to understand why. They produce intense fluttering vibrations specifically targeted around the clitoris, and if you’re short on time and want to have a quickie with yourself, they are incredibly efficient.

As for me, I’m mostly a creature of habit. Or, at least, I used to be. A relatively inexpensive bullet vibe has served my needs for several years, and I’ve lost track of how many I’ve had, broken, exhausted, and rebought. They are compact, fit in my handbag, look relatively innocuous when going through security at the airport, and I never worry that I’m going to be stopped by a man in uniform rifling through my luggage, finding my teeny weeny little vibe (which is actually contraband in some countries), and shouting, “What’s this?” hoping to humiliate me. If that ever was to happen, and never say never, I would most probably reply, “For the knots in my shoulders. Obviously.” And that, really, is the genius of the bullet vibe: small enough to travel, powerful enough to do the job, and innocent-looking enough to blame on your trapezius.

From a pocket rocket with one AA battery to the more sustainable USB-chargeable vibe, bullet vibes haven’t changed substantially since they first came on the market, aside from the motors, which have become increasingly more powerful as toy technology has improved and become more sophisticated. Where once I was lucky to be offered more than a low or slightly higher vibration, now nearly every toy on the market comes with ten settings. I have often remarked that this represents seven more than I’ve ever used, but perhaps there are other women out there who like more variety than I do when it comes to self-pleasuring.

Which leads me to the Womanizer Next Liberty, a clit-sucking toy I was recently gifted with a “3D Pleasure Air clitoral stimulator with cap.” This is as far from a bullet vibe as it’s possible to be, literally sucking the clitoris into a chamber that delivers eight intensity levels, which are controlled via the + and – buttons, plus a separate button for “climax control,” which operates on three separate levels depending on the depth you prefer of the “Pleasure Air Waves” which, according to the instruction guide, provide a “richer, fuller sensation.” If I’m being completely honest here, I don’t know what that means, except in the context of a 30 day aged fillet steak which this, most definitely is not, yummy as it is. I can assure you that if you turn both the + button and the one with the wavy lines on it up to full, it packs quite a punch. At that point it felt less like a sex toy and more like I’d accidentally attached my vulva to a very determined Hoover, albeit with a much narrower hose.

Purely in the name of research, I gave the Womanizer several spins around my clit, and it got me off once I worked out that I could adjust the tip at the end to create the best fit for me and the best combination of buttons. Most of the time I cannot be bothered to read instructions, which I’ve discovered, can be very useful when dealing with several of the more sophisticated toys such as this one. (If you’ve read any of my previous toy reviews, you’ll know I did once have to repeat a review when I realised I’d got the device back to front).

There definitely was a difference between the intensity +/- buttons and the one determining the depth of the air waves. Most recently I discovered with a partner that having his fingers inside me and using this on myself allowed me to edge in a way I’d never experienced previously, keeping me in a constant state of excitement for so long I’m surprised his hand didn’t fall asleep.

The Next Liberty arrived in a very lovely box, complete with two stimulation attachments: small and large depending on the size of your clit which is a step in the right direction in understanding that not every clit is of a similar overall size. The large outer body of the device took time to get used to, as it’s substantial and I suspect this would be a great toy for a partner that enjoys taking control and with larger hands than mine, as I did find it hard to grip as opposed to, for example, the Liberty 2 from Womanizer, which features a smaller overall body.

The clip-on magnetic cap is a nice feature and makes it very easy to store. I never got around to trying multiple variations, as once I found the ideal combination of buttons, I went with the flow. One big plus point, the Next Liberty is quiet enough to use for those of us who live in homes featuring thin walls, so if you’ve still got kids at home, or AirBnB guests that work from their room (like mine sometime do) you can slip off for a fast and furious pleasure session without worrying that someone might have an inkling what you’re getting up to.

Like all good Womanizer products, the Next Liberty is rechargeable, waterproof, and made of ABS body-safe silicone, which feels lovely against the skin. Used with a water-based lubricant and charged on a regular basis, you can expect a toy of this quality to last you many years. As it should at about $150. Or a few thousand orgasms. Either way, if you prefer external toys to internal ones, sucking, rumbling stimulation to high-frequency vibrations, and a toy that your partner may enjoy using to pleasure you as much as you enjoy pleasuring yourself, why not make the Next Liberty part of your toy collection?

You can take 15% off the Womanizer Next Liberty using my code ADVICE15 at the Lovehoney checkout, although currently there’s a sale on at Womanizer.

Did you know that as a paid subscriber you can receive my 32 page booklet, ‘Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life’? Usually £9.99 (about $12).

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