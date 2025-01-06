Talking about sex toys inevitably leads us to the intimate realm of self-pleasure—and all the tangled emotions that come with it, particularly shame and the weight of patriarchy. I’ve openly shared my first, unexpected encounter with a shower hose at around age ten, which gifted me my very first orgasm. I kept it a secret, blissfully unaware of the societal taboos. All I knew was that it felt exquisite, so I continued exploring, eventually transitioning to my fingers and later, vibrators.