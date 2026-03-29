If there’s one thing I’ve learned about threesomes, having had a significant number of them, maybe as many as 50 or more, is that when it comes to my favourite – the MMF, they rarely go to plan. This is especially true if one of the guys is a newbie, as threesomes can produce performance anxiety in even the most confident of men. One or both may be thinking, Will my dick get hard? Will the other guy have a longer, fatter, more aesthetically pleasing cock? Will I come too fast or not at all?

I spent most of my 40s convinced that the only sensible way to have sex was with two men. Even so, it took me months, maybe even a year, before I experienced the perfect MMF threesome. And what a glorious experience that was. Two men focused on me, my pleasure, my enjoyment, me as the centre of attention. I loved it. I loved it so much that, for two solid years in my 40s, I only had threesomes. Once I found the perfect men who were equally enthusiastic, mastered the geometry, I found it all too much fun to go back to me and one other.