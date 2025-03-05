Episode 131: Overcoming Sexual Trauma in Later Life

In this episode of 'Sex Advice for Seniors', me and somatic psychotherapist Erica Shershun, Author of Healing Sexual Trauma Workbook, discuss the pervasive issue of sexual trauma, particularly in light of recent high-profile cases such as Gisele Pelicot. We explore the impact of rape culture, the importance of recognising trauma symptoms, and effective healing techniques.

Erica shares insights from her work with trauma survivors, addressing common misconceptions about trauma and healing, and introduces her new guided journal aimed at helping individuals navigate their healing journey.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Sexual Trauma Awareness

01:48 The Impact of Rape Culture

13:17 Healing Techniques for Trauma Survivors

22:52 Recognising Trauma Symptoms

26:51 Misconceptions About Trauma and Healing

28:56 New Resources for Healing Sexual Trauma

Erika’s new Healing Sexual Trauma Guided Journal is available now via Amazon.

"I just finished listening to your podcast! I felt like I was sitting around the dinner table with friends, finally able to talk about what no one else does."

