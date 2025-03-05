Sex Advice for Seniors
Episode 131: Overcoming Sexual Trauma in Later Life
Episode 131: Overcoming Sexual Trauma in Later Life

Healing Techniques for Trauma Survivors
Suzanne Noble
and
Erika Shershun, MA, LMFT
Mar 05, 2025
Transcript

In this episode of 'Sex Advice for Seniors', me and somatic psychotherapist Erica Shershun, Author of Healing Sexual Trauma Workbook, discuss the pervasive issue of sexual trauma, particularly in light of recent high-profile cases such as Gisele Pelicot. We explore the impact of rape culture, the importance of recognising trauma symptoms, and effective healing techniques.

Erica shares insights from her work with trauma survivors, addressing common misconceptions about trauma and healing, and introduces her new guided journal aimed at helping individuals navigate their healing journey.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Sexual Trauma Awareness

01:48 The Impact of Rape Culture

13:17 Healing Techniques for Trauma Survivors

22:52 Recognising Trauma Symptoms

26:51 Misconceptions About Trauma and Healing

28:56 New Resources for Healing Sexual Trauma

Erika’s new Healing Sexual Trauma Guided Journal is available now via Amazon.

Buy it here

Everything you need to know to have a thriving, nourishing sex life as you age—whatever that means for you. Suzanne Noble is over sixty, sexually experienced and honest. She discusses her own experience and—as a woman in her sixties—brings years of sex and intimacy to reflect on in a witty, open and enthusiastic way. The series is dedicated to helping older people find their way to a healthy and enjoyable sex life. Whether you are just starting out with a new partner or continuing with an old one, there's sure to be something new here for you.
