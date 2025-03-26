Subscribe
Episode 134: Interview with Amara
It was great to welcome back Amara Charles to Sex Advice for Seniors, a relationship and sexual empowerment expert and best selling author of three…
21 hrs ago
Suzanne Noble
and
Amara Charles
32:50
Being Sexually Active is Not a Result of Bad Parenting
I wish you'd stop telling me otherwise
Mar 22
Suzanne Noble
Sex Advice for Seniors
Being Sexually Active is Not a Result of Bad Parenting
Episode 133: Interview with The Gen X Sexologist
Going from sexless to sexually satisfied in a relationship
Mar 19
Suzanne Noble
and
Renee Yvonne
33:53
On Turning 64, Reflections on Sex and Ageing
Happy Birthday to me - looking backwards & forwards
Mar 15
Suzanne Noble
Sex Advice for Seniors
On Turning 64, Reflections on Sex and Ageing
Episode 132: Living Apart Together
Over a decade together, thousands of miles travelled - an interview with Rose Rouse
Mar 12
Suzanne Noble
and
Rose Rouse
31:38
Reclaiming Intimacy: The Psychology of Desire in Later Life
Beyond Biology: The Unconscious Forces Shaping Libido
Mar 8
Dr. Bronce Rice
Sex Advice for Seniors
Reclaiming Intimacy: The Psychology of Desire in Later Life
Episode 131: Overcoming Sexual Trauma in Later Life
Healing Techniques for Trauma Survivors
Mar 5
Suzanne Noble
and
Erika Shershun, MA, LMFT
32:13
An Excerpt from Waiting for a Party
A guest post by Vesna Main from her new book
Mar 1
Vesna Main
Sex Advice for Seniors
An Excerpt from Waiting for a Party
February 2025
Episode 130: Sex after Recovering from Breast Cancer
Listen now | And a surprising discovery
Feb 27
Suzanne Noble
and
Darlaine Honey
37:06
Episode 129: The Human Design Approach to Relationships
Listen now | Join Ena Xena for a series of FREE workshops THIS week to explore Human Design
Feb 23
Suzanne Noble
31:17
Welcome to Sex Advice for Seniors
Your guide to intimacy, connection, and navigating sexuality when older.
Feb 22
Suzanne Noble
Sex Advice for Seniors
Welcome to Sex Advice for Seniors
Episode 128: A New Community for Sensualists
Listen now | Do you love giving or receiving a sensual or otherwise massage?
Feb 19
Suzanne Noble
and
Colin Richards
32:49
