Sex Advice for Seniors

Episode 134: Interview with Amara
It was great to welcome back Amara Charles to Sex Advice for Seniors, a relationship and sexual empowerment expert and best selling author of three…
  
Suzanne Noble
 and 
Amara Charles
1
32:50
Being Sexually Active is Not a Result of Bad Parenting
I wish you'd stop telling me otherwise
  
Suzanne Noble
2
Episode 133: Interview with The Gen X Sexologist
Going from sexless to sexually satisfied in a relationship
  
Suzanne Noble
 and 
Renee Yvonne
33:53
On Turning 64, Reflections on Sex and Ageing
Happy Birthday to me - looking backwards & forwards
  
Suzanne Noble
5
Episode 132: Living Apart Together
Over a decade together, thousands of miles travelled - an interview with Rose Rouse
  
Suzanne Noble
 and 
Rose Rouse
1
31:38
Reclaiming Intimacy: The Psychology of Desire in Later Life
Beyond Biology: The Unconscious Forces Shaping Libido
  
Dr. Bronce Rice
2
Episode 131: Overcoming Sexual Trauma in Later Life
Healing Techniques for Trauma Survivors
  
Suzanne Noble
 and 
Erika Shershun, MA, LMFT
32:13
An Excerpt from Waiting for a Party
A guest post by Vesna Main from her new book
  
Vesna Main

February 2025

Episode 130: Sex after Recovering from Breast Cancer
Listen now | And a surprising discovery
  
Suzanne Noble
 and 
Darlaine Honey
37:06
Episode 129: The Human Design Approach to Relationships
Listen now | Join Ena Xena for a series of FREE workshops THIS week to explore Human Design
  
Suzanne Noble
31:17
Welcome to Sex Advice for Seniors
Your guide to intimacy, connection, and navigating sexuality when older.
  
Suzanne Noble
Episode 128: A New Community for Sensualists
Listen now | Do you love giving or receiving a sensual or otherwise massage?
  
Suzanne Noble
 and 
Colin Richards
32:49
