Over the past week I’ve been engaged in various conversations, both online and in the real world, about anal play, both giving and receiving. This has sparked lively debate, especially when it comes to men who enjoy being pleasured in or around their ass, who have enjoyed telling me of their experience when it comes to anal action. Over the past three or four years, I’ve definitely noticed increased interest from older men in this kind of activity, and I suspect it may have something to do with that same “I don’t give a f***” attitude many women I know have adopted later in life. If it feels good, what’s the problem?

A recent episode I did on pegging (a woman using a strap-on with a man) generated thousands of downloads, with a handful of men even admitting to enjoying it. On the flip side, I’ve been taken aback by how many men (and half a dozen women) still claim that a man who enjoys anal play must be gay. This strikes me as small‑minded and ridiculous, especially considering the fact that men have a prostate, which, when massaged, is, I’m told, incredibly pleasurable. Women, for the record, do not.

The fact is, the anus is a highly sensitive area, and both men and women can experience pleasure from it. It’s been reported that 36% of heterosexual women and 44% of heterosexual men have engaged in anal sex with a partner, with even higher rates among bisexual and gay men and women. And as for anal orgasms…