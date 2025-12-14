Sexual health challenges can be overcome, no matter what your age. I only now know this after the 100+ interviews I have had, many with healthcare professionals. However, it’s rare to meet one whom is actually investing time and money into cutting edge treatments that other clinicians may not have the enthusiasm or capital to explore.

Dr. Shirin Lakhani has dedicated her career to seeking out solutions to issues such as lichen sclerosus, sometimes misdiagnosed as thrush and other health conditions affecting both men and women. Her approach is refreshingly pragmatic, yet infused with warmth and humour that made even the most sensitive topics approachable.

When I first heard about Dr. Lakhani’s work, it was during an inspiring event focused on menopause called Pause. The panelists were lively, engaging, and unafraid to tackle topics usually swept under the rug, like intimacy during and after menopause. Despite what I do, it’s rare for me to be in a room full of women, where sex is discussed so openly and honestly and I came away feeling euphoric.

Among them, Dr. Lakhani stood out not just because she launched the Check Your Vulva campaign but also because she courageously challenged the outdated notions that sexual pleasure diminishes with age. “Age doesn’t diminish the importance or pleasure of sex,” she told the audience. “Beyond reproduction, sex releases endorphins, triggers hormone cascades, and strengthens relationships.”

