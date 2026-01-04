By the time you read this, I will be in Thailand, where I’ll be spending the next two months. Right now, I’m feeling excited, nervous, and slightly scared (okay, maybe more than slightly) because I’ve never been to Thailand and haven’t spent much time in Southeast Asia, other than a trip to Vietnam I took with my kids 20 years ago. I have barely done any research other than booking a hotel, which is not my usual mode when travelling. I have always been—and will always be—a planner, but this trip comes off the back of a full-on year, during which planning a two‑month holiday was the least of my priorities.

My home from home for the next month

I’m solo travelling, which is my preference, although I don’t actually have a choice, as I’m not familiar with anyone who has the ability to take off for any significant period of time due to their place‑based work. Solo travelling it must be. Although, if past experience is anything to go by, I’m unusually lucky at finding companions—whether for sightseeing or activities of the more sensual type.

I liken solo travelling to diving into an alternative lifestyle such as swinging, BDSM, or tantra. Bear with me - it’s not as crazy as it sounds. The thought of shaking up your sexual life in a radical way, such as swinging, for example, may be enticing. You may have fantasised about it for years, played out scenarios in your head about what might happen if you actually took the first step towards making it a reality. Maybe you’ve even joined a specialist site such as