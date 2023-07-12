Episode 50: Let's Talk about Kissing

There’s a cliche that says, “The best feeling is kissing someone for the first time when you’ve wanted to kiss them for a long time.” But what happens when that first kiss isn’t what you expect, disappointing, and doesn’t match your kissing style? Is a bad kiss the beginning of the end?
On the podcast, sexologist Zoe Kors and Suzanne Noble discuss bad kisses they have experienced and their views on whether or not it’s possible to change how a person kisses. They share what makes a good kiss and memorable kisses. You may be surprised to hear their thoughts. They would love to know what you think about kissing, so leave a comment or message them. What was your worst kiss, and what made it so bad?
Thanks for listening to Sex Advice for Seniors! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
Share this post