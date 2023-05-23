Episode 46: Vaginismus

In this episode, we are joined by Sarah Berry, a psychosexual and relationship therapist who talks to us about vaginismus. This can be a problem for many women and is almost exclusively a psychosexual problem, which is often overcome with the right sort of therapy and a sympathetic approach. Although it is a problem for all ages, taken together with vaginal atrophy – which we discussed with Lindsey Hamilton some time ago – it can present older women with particular difficulties.

Although it can appear to emphasise a particular attachment to penetrative sex, rather than the gamut of practices we associate with outercourse, women confronted with vaginismus would also like to be able to engage in penetration by a penis or other insertables if they so desire. Once again, understanding and communication is the key, as is overcoming any sense of shame that there may be associated with this problem.

Sarah Berry: sarahberrytherapy.co.uk.

The College of Sex and Relationship Therapists is a good place to look for individual and couple therapists

https://www.cosrt.org.uk/

