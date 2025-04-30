Episode 139: The Male Menopause - One Man's Journey post Prostate Cancer

and I connected through Substack, where he’s been sharing his journey following prostate cancer surgery. His writing tackles the highs and lows of that experience including dealing with medical professionals of varying skill levels and learning to advocate for his own sexual health.

What I truly admire about Bob is his raw honesty. He’s candid about the challenges he’s faced, both in the bedroom and beyond. From navigating treatment options to rethinking assumptions about menopause and hormonal changes, Bob’s journey has been one of growth, resilience, and discovery. He openly discusses how his illness has deepened the bond with his partner, especially in how they communicate about sex.

Bob’s determination to ensure other men don’t feel overlooked or ignored, as he once did, is inspiring. He’s now writing about his own version of the "Male Menopause," exploring the impact of significant hormonal changes, and inviting others to join the conversation. You can follow his insightful and moving reflections on Substack.

Bob Mizek-Menopause for men

Thank you, Bob, for your honesty and generosity in sharing your story with the Sex Advice for Seniors audience!

