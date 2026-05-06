The Truth about Sex we were Rarely Taught

Many men who grew up in conservative households never received a sex education. Instead, they got silence, or shame, or a marriage arranged before they knew what desire even was. That silence can follow them for decades.

This week on Sex Advice for Seniors, I talk to Joe Bains, a London-based biohacker and tantra practitioner, about what seven years at a tantra school taught him about intimacy, orgasms, and why your health is the biggest aphrodisiac there is.

Joe came from a background where sex simply didn’t exist as a conversation. Now he’s multi-orgasmic, and he has a lot to say about how you get there.

Here’s what we cover:

Why biohacking is just optimisation, and why it matters more to your sex life than you think

What “internal orgasms” actually are and how men learn to have them

Why health is the single most powerful driver of desire at midlife

How “how you do anything is how you do everything” applies directly to your sex life (even sweeping the floor!)

What it takes to escape a background of total sexual silence and start again

Follow Joe here:

Website

YouTube

Facebook

LinkedIn

If unreliable erections are creating problems in your relationship, check out my new program devised in conjunction with sexologist Ken Schafer: https://stayfirmprogram.com

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