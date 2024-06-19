Can Orgasms Overcome Menopausal Symptoms?

Today's podcast episode came about from a conversation I recorded with Paul Telford, the CEO of Emotional Bliss, a company focused on sexual pleasure. Paul has made it his mission to support older women in attaining sexual satisfaction. I was introduced to Paul by another guest, Kelly Connell, who suggested we discuss Paul's interest in how orgasms can help alleviate menopause symptoms. While I don't completely dismiss this idea, I believe that anything that feels good raises dopamine levels and enhances physical connection with a partner benefits both physical and mental health.

Originally from Yorkshire, Paul may not be the person you would immediately associate with someone who cares about women's sexual health. However, his perspective changed after a conversation with a sex therapist.

According to Paul, "During that encounter, I discovered that a significantly higher number of women rely on antidepressants compared to men. This is because men self-medicate throughout their lives, and it's even encouraged, while most women do not."

Paul began collaborating with leading sex therapists, as well as mechanical and electrical engineers. This collaboration led to the creation of Emotional Bliss, which developed prototypes of intimate massagers for women. After extensive work to find the best shapes, contact areas, textures, and vibrations, they received feedback and now offer a range of products with innovative features. These include incorporating heat and specific low vibrations that are ideal for targeting the larger clitoral nerves.

