You're never too old to engage in sexual activity, although in a care home setting, it may seem otherwise due to staff often neglecting the need for intimacy in later life.

In this episode, I interview Kelly Connell, a sex educator who has worked in various settings, including retirement communities and community centers for older individuals. It is fascinating to hear her perspective on the challenges she encounters in her work and the types of questions that older people ask her about sex and dating, which highlights the lack of available information.

The main focus of this podcast has always been to support older people in having satisfying sexual experiences, based on their own preferences. It is important to acknowledge that sexual activity can continue until the end of our lives, if desired.

However, my conversation with Kelly clearly indicates that there is still much work to be done to ensure that older people, particularly those in care home settings, are not deprived of their sexual autonomy, and that their relatives and staff are there to offer support.

www.kellyconnellconsulting.com