Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors
Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Episode 81: Lillith your Life!
0:00
-32:31

Episode 81: Lillith your Life!

I talk to sex coach Marie Morice about female sexual empowerment
Suzanne Noble's avatar
Marie Morice's avatar
Suzanne Noble
and
Marie Morice
Apr 04, 2024
Share

This week, I'm having a conversation with sex coach Marie Morice, who uses the female archetype of Lilith to help women embrace their sexuality. I'm familiar with Lilith because I've read Monique Roffey's book, 'The Tryst.' It's a modern fable where Lilah's arrival transforms a couple's relationship, loosely based on Lilith's persona. So I was curious to talk to Marie and learn about her perspective on Lilith and how it influences her work.

Marie is based in London and works with many older women. Some of her clients want to gain sexual confidence, while others who are in relationships want to enhance their sexual experiences.

I encourage you to listen to the conversation, and if you have any questions or comments for Marie or me, please let me know!

As always, I appreciate your support. I'll be adding an extra post each week exclusively for paid subscribers. These posts will usually be sex toy reviews, but they could also be answers to your questions. Do consider supporting Sex Advice for Seniors via a paid subscription if possible.

You can read about Marie’s forthcoming novel: https://manhuntinginmanhattan.com/

Find Marie’s website here: lilithyourlife.com

Sex Advice for Seniors is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Suzanne Noble
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture