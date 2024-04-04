This week, I'm having a conversation with sex coach Marie Morice, who uses the female archetype of Lilith to help women embrace their sexuality. I'm familiar with Lilith because I've read Monique Roffey's book, 'The Tryst.' It's a modern fable where Lilah's arrival transforms a couple's relationship, loosely based on Lilith's persona. So I was curious to talk to Marie and learn about her perspective on Lilith and how it influences her work.

Marie is based in London and works with many older women. Some of her clients want to gain sexual confidence, while others who are in relationships want to enhance their sexual experiences.

I encourage you to listen to the conversation, and if you have any questions or comments for Marie or me, please let me know!

As always, I appreciate your support. I'll be adding an extra post each week exclusively for paid subscribers. These posts will usually be sex toy reviews, but they could also be answers to your questions. Do consider supporting Sex Advice for Seniors via a paid subscription if possible.

You can read about Marie’s forthcoming novel: https://manhuntinginmanhattan.com/

Find Marie’s website here: lilithyourlife.com