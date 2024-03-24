Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Episode 80: Vibing to the Music
Episode 80: Vibing to the Music

We interview Suki Dunham, Co-founder of OhMiBod
Suzanne Noble
and
Zoe Kors
Mar 24, 2024
In this week's episode, we interview Suki Dunham, the creator of the first device that combines music and vibrations, developed in 2006. Since then, she has developed a wide range of innovative sexual pleasure products under her brand, OhMiBod.

During the interview, we discuss Suki's career journey, from her time at Apple to her decision to start a sex tech business. We also delve into her latest creation, the Lovelife Rev, a specially designed toy for older individuals or those who may experience arthritis. Lastly, we touch upon the importance of being cautious when purchasing a sex toy to ensure that the materials used are safe and won't cause harm.

We are thrilled to announce that OhMiBod is now a sponsor of Sex Advice for Seniors. Both OhMiBod and our team believe in spreading the message that people can enjoy fulfilling sexual experiences, regardless of their age.

