Episode 78: Put a Ring on It

This week’s fascinating guest is Dr. Eliot Justin, CEO and founder of FirmTech, a wearable tech company which has created an innovative cock ring, that provides men with information about their nocturnal erections, a leading indicator of vascular health.

Did you know that a healthy man will have 3-5 nocturnal erections each night? And that erectile dysfunction is not just a later-in-life problem; 30% of men at the age of 30 suffer from ED. This number increases by 10% every decade of age. As Dr. Justin explains, ED can be caused by several factors including taking antidepressants and other medication, but several studies have shown that a man with ED has a greater risk of having heart disease.

We’ve spoken about penis pumps as a way to improve penile health, but cockrings have also been shown to help maintain the blood in the penis, leading to longer-lasting erections. While most are quite rudimentary in design, FirmTech is producing something quite superior, with its MaxPR product, featuring an innovative easy on/off hook and latch design that can be comfortably worn for up to 90 minutes.

