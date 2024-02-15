Sex Advice for Seniors

Episode 76: What the Kinsey Report Left Out
Episode 76: What the Kinsey Report Left Out

In conversation with Kinsey researcher and gynacologist Dr. Lauren Streicher MD
Suzanne Noble's avatar
Zoe Kors's avatar
Lauren Streicher MD's avatar
Suzanne Noble
,
Zoe Kors
, and
Lauren Streicher MD
Feb 15, 2024
Transcript

We were delighted to have a very special guest on the show this week, Dr. Lauren Streicher MD, talking primarily about the research findings from the recently published ‘Kinsey Institute survey, executed in exclusive partnership with Cosmopolitan, in which a national demographically representative sample of 3,001 women in the U.S. ages 60 and up come clean about everything from their desire for sex to their deepest fantasies.’

Dr Streicher is a gynaecologist and sexual health expert. She is an associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. She is also a Senior Research Fellow of the Kinsey Institute of Indiana University and the Medical Director of Patient Education and Community Outreach for Midi Health. She hosts her podcast, Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information

https://www.drstreicher.com/about

https://www.drstreicher.com/podcast#episodes

LinkedIn @DrStreicher

Instagram @DrSTREICH 

@MidiHealth

Facebook @DrStreicher

Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information books

Midi Health

