Episode 75: How to Spot a Porn Addict

Avoiding pornography is nearly impossible nowadays, unlike in the past when it was only accessible in XXX cinemas or hidden behind the counter in seedy magazine shops. Today, it's readily available on your phone, laptop, and home computer, allowing you to find whatever you desire with just a few keystrokes.

While there's a lot of discussion about how young people are learning about sex from pornography, there's not as much focus on the harm it can cause to older individuals, both those in long-term relationships and those entering the dating scene. Particularly for men, if they've been without a partner for a significant amount of time, pornography can serve as a way to relieve sexual frustration. This doesn't mean that women aren't affected by it as well, but the statistics suggest that it's more of a problem for men.

The Sex Advice for Seniors TikTok channel has received numerous comments from women over the past 18 months, asking for advice on how to prevent their male partners from watching porn. In this episode, we discuss how to identify a porn addiction and the steps you can take to rebuild intimacy in your relationship.

