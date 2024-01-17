One of the most popular questions we have been asked is how do you keep sex alive in a long-term relationship? As Zoe says, when you’ve known someone for 150 years, and they are no longer mysterious, it’s common for sex to go out the window. And this is especially true if your bodies are no longer the shape they were when you met your partner, and your libido isn’t what it used to be either.

But, as the cliche goes, if there’s a will, there’s a way. And couples that want to have more sex, or any sex at all, are in a far better position to make that happen than those for whom it’s no longer critical (which is fine, by the way, too).

It's important to remember that sex in a long-term relationship is not solely defined by novelty or physical appearance. While maintaining a passionate and fulfilling sex life can be challenging over time, it is undoubtedly possible with open communication, creativity, and a willingness to adapt.

Prioritising intimacy and emotional connection outside the bedroom can significantly enhance sexual intimacy. Ultimately, the key is to accept that the person you are now is different to the person you were in your earlier years. By understanding and accepting your older sexual self, you can discover new ways to be intimate in later life.

