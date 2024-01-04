This week, we share our personal experiences of some of the more bizarre perversions we have encountered in our lives and our attitude towards them. While not all perversions can be directly attributed to the widespread use of pornography, it is undoubtedly a contributing factor.

Additionally, experiences from our youth, when our sexual template was being formed, may also play a part in how we experience sexual pleasure.

What happens when our partner’s need for specific scenarios goes beyond what we are happy to do or gives us pleasure? How do we reconcile our sexual desires with our love for another?

As we head into the New Year, we are also considering what else we can do to help those who want to enhance their sex life, either with a partner or on their own. We have some ideas that we’ll be sharing with you shortly, so keep subscribing and listening. :)

