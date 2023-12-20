This week, we confront the question of what happens when looking after our parents takes priority over looking after our intimate relationships with our partner.

Five weeks ago, Zoe’s 94-year-old mother had a fall, which left her with fractured vertebrae. Until that time, she had been relatively independent, but her injury left her unable to look after herself, and, as a result, Zoe has been thrust into the world of the American care system.

Those who live in a country where elderly care is a right and not a privilege may not recognise the challenge that many Americans face when dealing with later life, where overwhelming paperwork and onerous deductibles on insurance policies are the norm.

Since we’re Sex Advice for Seniors and not How to Navigate the American Health Care System, we talk about how to make time for your relationship, how you can help a partner who is dealing with similar issues and support them in ways that don’t necessarily lead to penetrative sex. And finally, how to recognise that it’s alright not to feel sexy all the time when you have other priorities in your life!

We’ll take a break to enjoy the holidays next week and back in January. So we hope that wherever you are, you can take some time out to look after yourself and your relationship if you’re in one and spend quality time with your friends and family.

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription