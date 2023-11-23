This week’s episode was sparked by a man Suzanne met who enjoyed providing a running narrative while they were enjoying intimacy. Although not adverse to dirty talk, this stream of consciousness became distracting. Nevertheless, it helped to get the endorphins flowing, heightened the meeting, and provided the occasional sigh for a couple of days after as she recalled what they had done.

Dirty talk can have that effect, but how to do it, communicate with each other about what does or doesn’t turn you on about it, can mean the difference between super hot sex or becoming wholly turned off.

Zoe has taught workshops on how to get started with dirty talk and shares some of our experience helping couples in this area. It’s not as straightforward as you imagine, especially regarding the words you choose and when to use them.

