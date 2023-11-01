After Sam Evans, co-owner of sex toy and pleasure shop Jo Divine, wowed us with her knowledge of lubes, sex toys for girls and overcoming challenges brought on by menopause, we thought we’d ask her partner Paul to give us his thoughts on toys for older men, male sexual health issues and other stuff.

I suspect when most people think of men’s sex toys, they immediately think of the Fleshlight, but men’s toys have moved on since then. Now there are various vibrating penis sleeves, prostate massagers, vibrating and not-vibrating cock rings and anal beads. And stick around until the end, when you’ll hear all about the benefits of using a water-filled penis pump! Who knew??

Paul is a mine of information and clearly could have happily spoken for far longer on pleasure devices for men, so if you do have any questions, be sure to send him a message, and I know he will be happy to answer them.

You'll find lots of information about the Bathmate Penis Pump here too:

https://www.jodivine.com/blogs/bathmate-long-term-review

