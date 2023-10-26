This week has been all about Suzanne’s night sweats, frequent need to pee and feeling generally miserable. Hello urinary tract infection. Ladies of a certain age and men too might want to consider some of the contributing causes, and it’s not all about wiping in the wrong direction. Someone else’s saliva may also make its way into the urethra which is even more likely if the person in question, considers that inserting his tongue as far up one’s vagina as possible is supremely horny.

Horny for who, Zoe and Suzanne ask. Maybe in some ideal porn world where women seem to writhe in pleasure upon a man’s tongue going anywhere near their pussy, but we like our oral sex a bit more clit and less cervix focussed. Just saying.

If you like listening to us ramble on about topics that most women wouldn’t talk about in the toilet with their best friend much less on a podcast with a global reach, send us some Dutch courage in the form of £4.99/month. The sooner we can clear Peter’s bar bill every month, the happier we’ll be.

