Episode 63: On Stroking Naked Men
Episode 63: On Stroking Naked Men

We interview psychotherapist Caroline Bobby about her time spent providing loving touch
Suzanne Noble
Zoe Kors
Caroline Bobby
Oct 18, 2023
A bit out of the usual episode, this week we talk to psychotherapist Caroline Bobby who spent 10 years, from 2007 to 2017, ‘stroking naked men.’ She reflects on this period of her life, her motivation for engaging with men in this way and what occurred during those years.

Sex work is laden with judgement, but Caroline’s experience of using psychotherapy and the power of touch, to open doors to intimacy, is the complete opposite of performative role-playing. Her work instead speaks to the transformative power of genuine human connection.

We encourage you to listen with an open mind and heart.

Thanks to

Peter Marriott
for the editing.

