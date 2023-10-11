Sex Advice for Seniors

Suzanne goes to an adult club
Suzanne goes to an adult club

Well, it's one way of becoming excited...
Suzanne Noble
and
Zoe Kors
Oct 11, 2023
What do you do if you’re an older woman with a declining libido?

If you’re Suzanne, you go to a swinging club to rev it up. While this may not be everyone’s idea of a good time, if you have an open mind and the ability to say ‘no’ when called for, it can be a fun way to spend a night and become aroused.

In this episode, Suzanne shares her experience of going to a club, near Heathrow, with a playmate and a couple. She talks about the rules of engagement, her attitude towards swapping and how playing Jenga can be an icebreaker!

Zoe suggests that there are different ways to approach the experience - whether that’s sitting back and watching, or being watched. And how setting boundaries and sticking to them can be an interesting form of self-development.

If you’ve never been to a swinging club and wonder what it must be like, have a listen!

