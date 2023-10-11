What do you do if you’re an older woman with a declining libido?

If you’re Suzanne, you go to a swinging club to rev it up. While this may not be everyone’s idea of a good time, if you have an open mind and the ability to say ‘no’ when called for, it can be a fun way to spend a night and become aroused.

In this episode, Suzanne shares her experience of going to a club, near Heathrow, with a playmate and a couple. She talks about the rules of engagement, her attitude towards swapping and how playing Jenga can be an icebreaker!

Zoe suggests that there are different ways to approach the experience - whether that’s sitting back and watching, or being watched. And how setting boundaries and sticking to them can be an interesting form of self-development.

If you’ve never been to a swinging club and wonder what it must be like, have a listen!

