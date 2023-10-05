Just a short while ago, the idea of older individuals dating, kissing, or engaging in sexual activities was considered quite gross. However, now it has become a topic of great interest in both the United States with the recent introduction on television of the Golden Bachelor, and in the United Kingdom with My Mum, Your Dad.

The notable distinction between shows like Love Island and First Dates, which primarily target younger individuals, and these new programmes catering to older participants is that the older contestants don't seem to anticipate achieving Instagram fame, securing sponsorship deals with Boohoo, or being discovered by talent agencies. Their sole objective is to find a suitable partner, plain and simple.

We generally perceive this as a positive development, although the concept of being confined in a house with 30 women competing for the affection of a single man may appear sexist to us. However, if it generates entertaining television and helps more individuals realise that there is no age limit to finding love, then what harm does it really cause? We’re looking forward to seeing how all of this pans out.

