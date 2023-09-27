This is probably our most explicit episode yet, so you may want to listen to this one when you’re not at work.

Can you talk about the penis when you don’t have one? Well, why not, we say? As two women who enjoy giving men oral sex, we ask how important is technique versus enthusiasm. We talk about the male pleasure zones, including the scrotum, the frenulum, the perineum and the prostate. And nipples.

We discuss some of our encounters and what excites us when it comes to giving head and what’s a real turn-off. It’s a fun and frank episode, and we both enjoyed talking about this, so I hope you enjoy it too!! You have been warned…

