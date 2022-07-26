Episode 6: Why men should pay for sex

Episode six is the second part of our interview with Cathy. Although it follows very much from the first part in discussing the socio-economic dimensions of relationships, it brings in lots of new ways of thinking about exactly what is happening between men and women over 50.

What happens to relationships when the imbalance between the man and the woman in terms of their earning power has been enmeshed into the non-economic and emotional level.

Is it possible to simultaneously retain some authenticity within the relationship as leading what might be considered and in authentic life are tied up in the production and consumption of goods and services? The discussion turns to questions of how it becomes very difficult to disentangle oneself from broader social questions.

The question is whether that is why different ways of living together or separately are now considered. Young people seem to be much more open to less rigidly defined sexual relationships, and the question is, therefore, whether those of us in the older age bracket who have gone along with the prevailing orthodoxy are also able to break free.

Leave a comment