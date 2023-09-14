While Zoe is away at a yoga retreat, I thought it would be fun to hear from former co-host Peter about what life has been like since he moved to Sheffield. So, not so much sex from him, but a much happier-sounding Peter enjoying his new environment.
While this podcast is dedicated to sex and sexual pleasure, Peter points out how much one’s living circumstances and personal happiness can help alleviate the desire for sex. Not that the feeling goes away, but perhaps it’s not so urgent when one is less lonely.
