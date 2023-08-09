Episode 54: "Nobody Gives you an Orgasm"

Let’s clarify - we don’t “give” each other orgasms. That’s the topic of this week’s podcast, where we talk about why we need to step away from the shitty narrative that says it’s the responsibility of one sexual partner to give the other an orgasm. It doesn’t matter what your gender is; being told, “I’m going to give you the greatest orgasm you ever had” (or some variation) can feel like a lot of pressure.

You may feel stressed, be on medication which makes having an orgasm challenging or, for instance, an older woman with depleted estrogen, all of which can contribute to your ability to orgasm.

Add to this the requirement to orgasm to satisfy a partner who associates having an orgasm with their own prowess - it’s time we stop considering an orgasm as the big goal in life and consider it instead as one of many ways to achieve pleasure.

Let’s consider how we can communicate what helps us to become aroused and work on ensuring that we meet those needs instead of trying to satisfy our fragile egos.

Thanks to our first few supporters who contributed to the running cost and the time commitment to producing this weekly podcast. It was a wonderful surprise to wake up to find you value what we do enough to dig into your pocket.

