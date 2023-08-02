Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Episode 53: The monkey off your back
Episode 53: The monkey off your back

When the menopause comes along and knocks back your libido
Suzanne Noble
and
Zoe Kors
Aug 02, 2023
Every woman’s experience of the menopause is different but, for many, it’s the impact on one’s libido that can come as a real shock. Along with hot flashes, fuzzy brain, Zoe and Suzanne discuss how the menopause affected them and how they have dealt with it.

HRT or Bio-Identical hormones can certainly help, but not all women want to or are able to take them.

If you’re single or in a new relationship, then you can start as you mean to go on with a new partner. But what happens in a long-term relationship when your sex life dries up?

We don’t have all the answers and we’re keen to hear from you as to how the menopause has changed the way you think about sex and sexual relationships.

Discussion about this episode

