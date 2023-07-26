Episode 52: Those Pesky Erections

Getting hard, getting it up, keeping it up. There are so many ways for the penis not to work; it’s a wonder when it does. Erectile dysfunction can happen to men of all ages, but the percentages increase when men hit 40.

There are many reasons for unreliable erections, but mostly they are psychological. Lack of confidence, fear, underlying trauma, stress, and anxiety can all prevent a man from having an erection and rarely because they’re not sexually attracted to their partner.

In this episode, Suzanne Noble and sexologist Zoë Kors discuss unreliable erections and what guys (and gals) can do about them. We’d love to hear your thoughts and recommendations for future episodes.

