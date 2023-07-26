Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors
Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Episode 52: Those Pesky Erections
0:00
-32:33

Episode 52: Those Pesky Erections

More than 50% of men have had unreliable erections at one point in their life
Suzanne Noble's avatar
Zoe Kors's avatar
Suzanne Noble
and
Zoe Kors
Jul 26, 2023
Share

Getting hard, getting it up, keeping it up. There are so many ways for the penis not to work; it’s a wonder when it does. Erectile dysfunction can happen to men of all ages, but the percentages increase when men hit 40.

There are many reasons for unreliable erections, but mostly they are psychological. Lack of confidence, fear, underlying trauma, stress, and anxiety can all prevent a man from having an erection and rarely because they’re not sexually attracted to their partner.

In this episode, Suzanne Noble and sexologist Zoë Kors discuss unreliable erections and what guys (and gals) can do about them. We’d love to hear your thoughts and recommendations for future episodes.

https://www.zoekors.com/

Our sex toy site: https://sunsetsatisfaction.com

Leave a comment

Thanks for listening to Sex Advice for Seniors! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Suzanne Noble
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture